Basehor Dairy Days is moving to the third Saturday in June starting in 2018.

However, the Crazy Cow 5K Run/Walk will still take place this year.

The event will start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Basehor-Linwood High School, 155th Street and Parallel Road. Cost is $30 for adults and youths 14 and older. Cost is $20 for youths 13 and younger.

Registration includes race T-shirt, Contact Ashley Razak at 913-662-1246 or check out basehordairydays.com for more information and to register online.