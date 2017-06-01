Archive for Thursday, June 1, 2017

Basehor Crazy Cow 5K Run/Walk is Saturday

Runners begin the Crazy Cow 5k race at Saturday's Basehor Dairy Days. Despite the rain, about 80 runners came out to participate.

Photo by Nico Roesler. Enlarge photo.

June 1, 2017

Basehor Dairy Days is moving to the third Saturday in June starting in 2018.

However, the Crazy Cow 5K Run/Walk will still take place this year.

The event will start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Basehor-Linwood High School, 155th Street and Parallel Road. Cost is $30 for adults and youths 14 and older. Cost is $20 for youths 13 and younger.

Registration includes race T-shirt, Contact Ashley Razak at 913-662-1246 or check out basehordairydays.com for more information and to register online.

