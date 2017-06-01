Billy Griffin got an early birthday present at the Shrine Rodeo in Tonganoxie.

The Holden, Mo., cowboy won the bareback riding for the second time in three years at the rodeo, which was Friday at and Saturday at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds.

And he won second in 2012 and 2015. The birthday boy, who turned 42 on Sunday, is a veteran in the rodeo world, with the typical age of bareback riders half of what his four decades are.

There aren’t many bareback riders who keep competing into their 40s, and Griffin has learned to take care of himself.

“Being physically fit and knowing if you get hurt, you go home and heal up,” he said. “If you keep beating yourself up (when injured), it turns into a disability.”

Bareback riding is the most physically demanding of rodeo events, and Griffin has had his share of injuries. A horse jumped a fence in 1999, and Griffin landed on the ground underneath him. Then six years ago, he tore a rotator cuff and labrum in his shoulder, and had surgery to fix it.

He’s now coming off another injury. At a rodeo on New Year’s Eve, he got hung up while riding, with his arm still in the rigging, hanging off the left side of the horse, dangling by his wrist. It’s mostly healed now, but he’s cautious about it.

“I’m getting over being timid about my wrist being hurt,” he said.

The champ has the credentials to back what he talks about. In the International Pro Rodeo Association, he won the Rookie of the Year in 2005, and a year later, was high money winner for the International Finals Rodeo. In 2007, he won the IPRA’s World Bareback Riding championship.

Now, Griffin works full time and rodeos on the side. It’s a hobby for him, he said. “It pays for extras like little vacations here and there.”

In Tonganoxie, he scored 75 points on Six Crowns Rodeo Co.’s horse named Highway Star.

Skeet and Judy Davis, who own Six Crowns Rodeo, are special to Griffin. When he and his twin brother, Bret, were high school freshmen, Skeet was working as a pickup man. The boys’ father knew Skeet and asked him to take care of his boys as they hit the rodeo trail.

Skeet “was adamant that he took good care of us,” Billy said. They’ve been friends ever since.

“I make sure we make it to every rodeo he’s got,” he said.

Griffin is passing on his knowledge to the next generation of rodeo cowboys. Bret’s son Maverick Griffin, a bull rider, travels with his uncle as they compete, and learned how to ride barebacks from him.

Age isn’t slowing him down.

“As long as it stays fun, I’ll keep going,” Griffin said. “I know (the other cowboys) make fun of me for being old, but I sure enjoy it.

“I’m one of the guys that’s taught half of those kids how to ride.”

Tonganoxie cowboy Aaron Harvey and his heeler Casey Hayes, of Eskridge, won the 2017 Shrine Rodeo team roping title, with a time of 5.1 seconds. Harvey, who has been a team roper since he was in his mid-20s, is involved in quarter horse racing, breeding horses in Louisiana and Oklahoma and raising them in Kansas.

Other event champions include steer wrestler Jeff Miller, Blue Mound, Kan. tie-down roper Hadley Deshazo, Salem, Ark., saddle bronc rider Sean Prater, Muskogee, Okla., and barrel racer Jodi Colton, Manchester, Tenn. No bull rider made a qualified ride during either night of the rodeo.

Final Results

Bareback riding

Billy Griffin, Holden, Mo. 75 points; 2. Jeremy Shed, Holdenville, Okla. 69.5.

Steer wrestling

Jeff Miller, Blue Mound, Kan. 4.4 seconds; 2. Stewart Gulager, Ft Scott, Kan. 6.1; 3. Cody Brecheisen, Wyandotte, Kan. 13.3.

Tie-down roping

Hadley Deshazo, Salem, Ark. 10.0 seconds; 2. Jeff Miller, Blue Mound, Kan. 10.8; 3. Blake Ash, Aurora, Mo. 11.7; 4. Codey Payne, Russellville, Mo. 16.5.

Saddle bronc riding

Sean Prater, Muskogee, Okla. 79 points; 2. Weston Pieschbacher, Grand River, Iowa 77.5; 3. (tie) Will Abshure, Lonoke, Ark. and Cody Goertzen, Tuttle, Okla. 74 each.

Team Roping

Aaron Harvey, Tonganoxie/Casey Hayes, Eskridge, 5.1 seconds; 2. Jason Arndt, Fort Scott/Bubba Reynolds, McLouth, 6.0; 3. Daniel Dorris, Harviell, Mo./Hadley Deshazo, Salem, Ark. 6.5; 4. Brenten Hall, Jay, Okla./Wendell “Stitches” Stanley, Wagoner, Okla. 6.5.

Women’s Barrel Racing