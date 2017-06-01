Leavenworth County has placed a trial recycling bin at the former Leavenworth County Annex, 425 Laming Road.

The bin can be used for paperboard, brown paper bags, phone books, newspaper, glass bottles and jars, plastic, cardboard, in and aluminum cans.

Plastic bags, household hazardous waste, tires and yard waste are not allowed.

Cleanliness is essential, as one partially empty container can spoil the whole load.

For more information about recycling and disposal of other products, contact the Leavenworth County Transfer Station, 24967 136th St., Lansing 66043; 913-727-2858; email: tsaldivar@leavenworthcounty.org.