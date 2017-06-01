10 years ago: May 30, 2007

Alisha “Boo” Barnes, a 15-year-old Tonganoxie girl, landed this 60-pound flathead on a limb line

Saturday morning with the help of her papa and dad. Alisha is no stranger to fishing, having fished with her papa, Rick DeMaranville, since she was 2 (Alisha is pictured in waders holding the flathead.).

Phil Jeannin’s retirement party was attended by 200 people. The longtime teacher instructed students for 34 years. Jeannin was lucky enough to teach many children of his former students.

“And I think that was the neatest thing about teaching here so many years, you get to see so many of your former students.”

The annual Friends of the Library Fun Run will kick off ate 7:30 a.m. Saturday, June 9, at the Tonganoxie Public Library.

25 years ago: May 27, 1992

Memorial Day services took place Monday at Hubbell Hill Cemetery. Those attending saw the beautiful sight of many flags lining the drive and flowers in bloom. Trumpeters Justin Walters and Jason Sparks played “Taps.”

Downtown, Fourth Street was fairly quiet with all the flags flying, and the pool was closed to swimmers due to the weather. And so that’s the way it was Monday – waiting for it to warm up with sunshine and clear skies.

The Crystal River Band of Tonganoxie is adding a new and amusing twist to the country music scene.

Arnie Strynadka features his amazing Uke-Cree fiddle, so-named because of his heritage — his mother was Cree Indian and his father was Ukrainian. The fiddle is a toilet plunger with strings, the bow fashioned from a coat hanger.

Arnie is a full-fledged stage entertainer and instrumentalist, playing the fiddle, guitar and mandolin. He was raised speaking both Cree and Ukrainian, as well as English.

The Crystal River Band will be performing in Branson this summer.

50 years ago: May 25, 1967

The 1967 Tonganoxie High School graduating class photo was posted on the front page of the Mirror and can still be seen in hallway of the High School today.

Every graduate was also listed by name with a brief description of awards following the Tonganoxie High School awards ceremony.

The listing of memorial services on Memorial Day at the local cemeteries was posted on the front page as well.

The temperatures were above average in the 90’s with over 100 degrees predicted later this week, though weekends remained rainy.

The third place Kansas City A’s were taking on the first place Chicago White Sox.

Season tickets for the Tonganoxie Swimming Pool were on sale May 27 at Shilling Electric.

Cost is $10 for a single and $35 for a family.

Laming–Tice Insurance was advertising supplemental auto insurance, required by Canadian Provinces for those thinking about going to the Expo 67 in Montreal.

Expo 67 has been the most successful World’s Fair of the 20th century with a single-day attendance record of 569,500 visitors on its third day.

75 years ago: June 4, 1942

Less sugar, less gas, less rubber for tires. But, one thing that is not a shortage during these rationing times — high land valuation!

The proposed highway from Basehor to Tonganoxie has been dropped due to skyrocketing appraisals. If the board had approved this road, 75% of the costs would have been bankrolled by the Federal Government. Future plans are indefinite.

June is Dairy Month and Uncle Sam is asking all of us to produce more dairy for our men and women in uniform.

And, you can do your part to keep our country strong by eating wholesome treats such as milk, butter, cheese and ice cream.

Save your baking worries and he will have tasty treats for all the family.

Help the war effort by participating in county reach its quota.

In addition, you will send more bombers to hit those Axis powers.

“Everybody, every pay day, ten percent” is the new battle cry for the USA.

100 years ago: May 31, 1917

Washington, May 26 — Foreign systems of compensation for the families of soldiers are under study by the government with a view to instituting an insurance plan for the American military and naval forces.

Kansas has a few slackers, if the marriage records tabulated by the state registrar have any meaning. The statistics show 2,040 weddings in the state in April, as against 1,242 for April of last year — an increase of more than 50 percent.

London, May 29 — An official statement says that counting the Americans serving in the British and French armies, and the additional units ordered to France, there will shortly be 100,000 Americans in France.

Monday morning before 2 o’clock, fire was discovered in the general merchandise store of Freeman Bros., Basehor, and the entire stock and store were destroyed.

The flames spread to William Hammond’s lumber yard adjoining and the meat market of R.V. Miller, and completely burned them also.

Freeman Bros. had about $5,000 stock of goods and had a $2,500 store building.

The stock was insured for $5,000 and the store for $600. William Hammond had a $12,000 stock of lumber and $3,000 in buildings. His total insurance was $6,000.

R.V. Miller’s building was a small one and worth about $400.He had no insurance.

Luckily, he had no meats on hand at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.

When first observed, the interior of the store was all in flames. About 150 people soon gathered and prevented the spread of the fire to the buildings across the street by carrying water.

The window lights were all cracked on that side of the street.

125 years ago: June 2, 1892

For a few minutes Monday evening between the hours of 7 and 8 o’clock, the heavy downpour of rain rather staggered the oldest inhabitant.

A large black cloud appeared in the west and nervous people became frightened.

When the wind and rain came, it seemed as though a river had been dumped upon us. So heavy was the fall of water that the earth was visible in very few places.

Altogether the rain did not last half an hour.

The city finished a bridge near the U.P. track adjoining town on the south, a few weeks ago.

The water made short work of it and before the rain was scarcely over, the bridge was gone.

With unfailing regularity this bridge washes out once or twice every year.

The Union Pacific tracks were badly washed in many places, and a culvert just east of town became impassable, delaying the first train in the morning about an hour.

JS Grist was returning from Jarbalo. The storm struck him and reversed his horse and cart without upsetting either. He unhitched until the storm abated.

A house occupied by Dr. Miller and owned by Wilmer Carver in the east part of town, was struck by lightning, and shook up the inmates.

The shingles were torn off a spot about a foot square, but no other damage was sustained.