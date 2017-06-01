Tonganoxie Recreation Commission will celebrate its 50th anniversary with its annual summer kickoff with an even bigger bash to commemorate the milestone.

The celebration will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Chieftain Park. This year there will be a giant hamster ball arena and more fun activities. For more, go to tongierec.org.

June 10 is Tonganoxie Days. Music, food trucks and beer will highlight the festival grounds from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Gallagher Park and neighboring areas. The 30th annual Library 5K Fun Run will be earlier in the morning, while the annual VFW Car Show will take place at VFW Park throughout the day.

A barbecue contest again will be June 10 and 11 near the Tonganoxie City Fire Station.

Local groups Jukeboox Zeroes and SnakeDog will join top regional groups, including an Elton John tribute band, with performances on the Gallagher Park stage.

Big Jay and Willie the Wildcat, along with Highland Community College’s Scottie dog mascot, will make appearances. More information: tonganoxiedays.org.

And June 17, some 900 bicyclists are expected in Tonganoxie for a final stop in the Bike Across Kansas. Events are planned at Gallagher Park to celebrate and welcome the riders, many of whom will be staying at Tonganoxie High School overnight before the statewide journey ends the next day in Leavenworth. Website: bak.org.