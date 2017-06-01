Memorial Day Weekend traditionally marks the end of the spring sports season in Kansas.

State champions were crowned in numerous classes in a handful of sports.

Here’s a look at which teams held championship trophies into the air at the end of the season.

Baseball

Blue Valley won the 6A crown with a 12-8 victory against Manhattan High in 6A. Blue Valley finished the season at 16-9.

In 5A, Maize (21-3) outlasted St. Thomas Aquinas (20-5), 5-4 for the state crown.

Maize South (20-5) won the 4A Division-I crown with a 7-5 victory against Ottawa (18-6). Kaw Valley League school Basehor-Linwood, which also won Tonganoxie’s regional, ended the season 10-12 after falling to Aquinas, 6-2, in the state quarterfinals.

Holcomb is this year’s 4A D-II champion. HHS went 19-2 on the season and defeated Baxter Springs (18-5), 3-2, in 10 innings in the state championship.

Wichita Independent rolled to a state title in 3A. The team snuck past No. 8 seed Galena (12-12), 2-1, and then beat No. 4 Silver Lake (17-6), 3-2. Against No. 2 Marion/Lost Springs/Centre (23-2) in the championship, Wichita Independent (25-1) rolled to an 8-0 victory.

And in 2-1A, Leon-Bluestem (18-4) won the championship with an 8-5 victory against previously unbeaten and top-ranked Ellis (20-1).

Softball

Olathe Northwest finished the season 24-1 with a 6-5 championship victory against Olathe East (20-5) in 6A.

Shawnee Heights (25-0) finished a perfect year with a 10-0 shutout of Blue Valley Southwest (16-9) for the 5A title.

Spring Hill (21-4), a future league opponent for THS in the Frontier League, won the 4A D-I title with a 2-0 victory against fellow Frontier League school Paola (22-3).

SHHS swept Tonganoxie this year. Tonganoxie also swept Paola, handing them their only losses of the season aside from the championship game.

KVL foe Piper (21-4), which defeated Tonganoxie in the regional final, placed fourth at state.

Girard (19-4) snagged the 4A D-II title with a 6-1 victory against Haven (21-4).

Riverton capped off an undefeated season (26-0) with a 4-1 victory against previously unbeaten Rossville (22-1) in the 3A championship.

And in 2-1A, Chase County (24-2) defeated Ellinwood (19-7), 10-0, in five innings.

Track

Hutchinson won the boys team title in 6A, while Aquinas won in 5A.

Andale captured the 4A crown and Hugoton took home the 3A title.

Plainville was the top team in 2A and South Gray in 1A.

On the girls side, Junction City (68 points) snuck past Olathe Northwest (66) for the 6A crown. Newton won 5A and Andale completed the 4A sweep with a girls title.

Nemaha Central won 3A, Valley Heights 2A and Centralia won the 1A crown by 1. 5 points.

The Panthers scored 47.5 to Hanover’s 46.

Newton, Valley Heights and Cenrralia all repeated as state champions for the girls. VHHS also won 1A in 2014.

Golf

Golf championships took place May 22 across the state.

Blue Valley North won the 6A title at Auburn Hills Golf Course in Wichita, while St. Thomas Aquinas won its second straight 5A title at Salina Municipal Golf Course in Salina.

At Independence Country Club in Independence, host Fredonia won the team title in 3A for the second straight year.

Sacred Heart took home the team title in 2A for the third straight year, outlasting two other private schools, Pittsburg Colgan and Kansas City Christian, which took second and third, respectively. The 2A tournament took place at Golf Club at Southwind in Garden City.

In 1A, Osborne had the winning team score at Sugar Hills Golf Course, Goodland.

And in the sand green division, Tipton Catholic won the team title at Leonardville Golf Course in Leonardville.