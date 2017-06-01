Residents can work on their green thumbs right in the middle of town.

Tonganoxie Public Library has unveiled the Library Community Garden.

Garden plots first were available May 22. They measure 8x8 and are leased for $20. That fee incldues free vegetable seeds.

The lot is at Third and Delaware streets and residents can lease multiple lots. They also are welcome to plant seeds on hand. Himpel Lumber donated all of the seeds for the community garden.

All proceeds go toward the new library building fund.

Summer reading party today

The library will celebrate a new summer reading program with today’s kickoff party.

The event will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. today outside the library. There will be bounce houses, activity stations, free food and a sno cone machine.

This year’s summer reading program, “Build a Better World,” runs Thursday through July 31. For more information about the program, visit tonganoxiepubliclibrary.org.

Movie lineup for summer

The library will show a movie at noon every Tuesday for Tuesday Teen Movies. The first one next week is “McFarland, USA.”

June 13 is “Free Willy,” June 20 is “E.T. the Extra Terrestrial” and June 27 is “Inspector Gadget.”

The library is closed on July 4, but movie day resumes with “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” on July 11.

July 18 is “Explorers” and July 25 is “October Sky.”

All movies are rated PG.

Wednesday children programs

The library will have children’s activities at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays.

Wednesday, June 7, there will be miniature golf in the aisles. Storyteller Priscilla Howe will be on hand June 14, while local author and storyteller Margie Lisbona will be at the library June 21.

Dr. Laugh is scheduled for June 28 with music, magic and marvelous toys.

The July 5 program will be “Books and Buckets — a Drumatic Interacive Music Program,” while July 12 is “Gardening — Growing Your Mind and Actual Plants.”

There will be an escape room July 19 in the library and then the summer series will conclude July 26 with making refrigerator-ready drawings with artist Kyle Tierman.

