Tonganoxie High landed five players on the all-Kaw Valley League softball team this year.

Junior Delainey Fenoglio earned first-team honors as designated hitter, as did fellow junior Torissa Hootman as an outfielder. Both had top votes at their positions.

Lauren Willson and Mackenzie Sample were second-team selections as infielders, both of whom also were juniors.

Freshman pitcher Ellen Gallagher also was a second-team selection.

Tonganoxie High finished the season 15-7 and was a Class 4A Division I regional runner-up after defeating Basehor-Linwood, 7-6, in the semifinals and then falling, 11-10, to Piper in the regional finals.

Only Piper had more all-league selections than THS. The Pirates had six named to the all-league team.

Tonganoxie baseball

The THS baseball team had two players make the all-Kaw Valley League team.

Senior infielder Logan Woods and senior outfielder Cody Knight both earned postseason honors.

Both players were second-team selections.

Bonner Springs and Lansing had the most selections with six each.

THS finished the season 3-16 after falling to Atchison in the semifinals of a 4A D-I regional in Atchison.

THS soccer

Tonganoxie High landed five players on the girls soccer all-Kaw Valley League team for 2017.

The number tied Lansing and Piper for most selections from one school. Turner had four, Basehor-Linwood three, Bonner Springs two and Bishop Ward one.

THS junior Erin Williams was named first-team forward, while fellow senior Amanda Martin was first-team as a midfielder. Coaches named Rachel Schuck first-team all-KVL as a defensive player.

Honorable mention selections were THS senior Anna Stockman and senior goalkeeper Nicki Tallent.

Tonganoxie went 6-9-1 on the season. The Chieftains’ season ended in the first round of the Class 4-1A regional earlier this month. Baldwin outlasted THS, 2-0, in the opening round match at Baldwin.