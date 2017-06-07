The Lawrence Memorial Hospital Summer Spray 5K Run/Walk Series is returning this summer.

Eudora will be the first venue June 10. The Baldwin City run will be June 24 and then the Tonganoxie event July 15. Entry fees are $10 for youths 12 and younger, $25 for adult preregistration and $30 for regular adult registration.

Entry deadlines are 48 hours before the event online or an hour before the race in person. Entries are nonrefundable. Registration is 6:30-7 a.m. and race time 7 a.m. for each of the summer community runs. The Eudora race will start at the Eudora Community Center, 1630 Elm Street, while Baldwin’s race will begin at the Baldwin City Golf Clubhouse, 1102 Main St.

For the Tonganoxie race, Family Medicine of Tonganoxie, 410 Woodfield Drive, will be the starting point. To register or for more information, visit lmhendowment.org/summerspray. Half of proceeds will go to LMH and the other half will go to health and wellness grants for each of the communities.