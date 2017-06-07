Archive for Wednesday, June 7, 2017
Tonganoxie Public LIbrary’s Chieftain Cafe continuing in summer months
June 7, 2017
Tonganoxie Public Library is extending its Chieftain Cafe into the summer.
The offering, which started as an afterschool program during the 2016-17 school year, will run 3:30-5 p.m. weekdays at the library, with the exception of July 4. The Chieftain Cafe allows all youths to grab free healthy snacks and participate in a variety of activities.
The program was averaging 70 youths daily later in the school year. For more information, visit tonganoxielibrary.org.
