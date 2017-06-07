Tonganoxie Recreation Commission opened the new season with its 50th anniversary celebration and annual summer kickoff Saturday.

The event leads into a busy time for TRC programs.

More than 600 youths are signed up for softball in ages 4-15 and baseball for boys 4-14.

Levels range from blast ball to fast pitch in softball and regular youth pitching for baseball.

“We pretty much have games solid through July 4,” Eccles said.

There might be some T-ball games after July 4 and rainout dates, as there have already been some cancellations.

Other summer athletic offerings are fit club, which started last week, tennis camp this week and the Challenger British Soccer Camp. Brandon Parker runs fit clubs, which is a three-week training program for youths that focus on agility, speed and mobility while incorporating physical education games. Parker has 16 students signed up for that program.

Tennis camp has 10 participants at Chieftain Park this week, with Sid Kanter instructing.

The British soccer camp is July 17-21. Youths can register at challengersports.com.

A four-day track and field camp will be 10-11 a.m. starting Monday and concluding June 12. About 25 youths are signed up. Preston Troyer is running the camp, which still is taking participants.

The Chieftain Pride Youth Soccer Camp is 9:30-11 a.m. June 26-29 on the Tonganoxie High School west campus soccer complex.

THS girls coach Justin Seever and new THS boys coach Jon Orndorff will oversee the camp, which is open to youths entering kindergarten through eighth grade.

New this year is the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math course, which Tonganoxie Elementary School teachers Noda Hileman and Amanda Dowdall, along with former TES teacher Nikki Albert are instructing.

STEM has 30 youths signed for the first year. The four-day morning program started Monday and concludes Thursday.

Finally, this year’s summer youth theater production will be July 14 at Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center.

Auditions were Monday for “Law & Order: Fairy Tale Unit.”

In the fairy tale justice system, the fairy tales and nursery rhymes are represented by two separate ridiculous groups: These are their stories.

Everyone who auditioned was cast in the summer production.

Elizabeth Higbee again will be the director.

For more about TRC programs or to register, go to tongierec.org.