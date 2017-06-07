A school physical night will be offered this summer.

The event will be 6-7 p.m. July 18 on the Tonganoxie High School east campus. It’s open to all middle school and high school students.

Cost is $25, with half of that being donated back to the THS athletic training budget.

Physicals will be provided by physicians affiliated with Family Medicine of Tonganoxie and Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

The Connor Olson Leadership Fund also will provide some financial assistance to qualifying Tonganoxie families to offset the cost of these physicals.