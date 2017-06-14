Tonganoxie USD 464 hopes to have a full staff when the 2017-18 school year begins in August.

Interim Superintendent Tonya Phillips said the district continues to receive resignations. She said at Monday’s regular school board meeting that the district has filled or is trying to fill 37 positions that have been open.

She said that is unusually large group of new staff.

“We still have five open positions and there may be more,” she said.

Here’s a look at the latest work agreements, approved as part of the consent agenda during Monday’s meeting.

More from the meeting can be found online at tonganoxiemirror.com.

Work Agreements

Eric Tate, THS boys basketball assistant coach (Replacing Kenny McGee), 2017-18; Zackery Grimes, THS industrial arts teacher (Replacing Mark Richards), 2017-18; Zackery Grimes, THS wrestling assistant coach (Replacing Matthew Brock), 2017-18; Christina Jeannin, THS girls’ basketball assistant coach (Replacing Matthew Beat), 2017-18; Taylor Lenon, TMS math teacher (Replacing Stacy Willis), 2017-18; Debbie Pantoja, THS west campus lead custodian (Replacing Phil Neal), 2016-17; Katherine assistant coach (Replacing Mollie Athon), 2017-18; Sydney Fraley, TMS cheerleading coach (Replacing Mary Bartels), 2017-18; Sarah Moore, eighth-grade volleyball assistant coach (Replacing Ramona Dibble), 2017-18; Taryn McClendon - THS boys soccer assistant coach (Replacing Alan Kroll), 2017-18; John Morgan, THS biology teacher (Replacing Christine Biel), 2017-18; John Morgan, THS football assistant coach (Replacing Brandon Markert), 2017-18; Heather Snyder, TES adaptive special education teacher (Replacing Nicole Negley), 2017-18; Sherri Spade - THS math teacher (Replacing Carolyn Navarro), 2017-18; Rebecca Derzinski, human resources clerk (Replacing Meagan Vestal), 2017-18; Lauren Johnson, functional special education teacher (Replacing Michelle Langton), 2017-18; Rachael Stiles, fourth-grade teacher (Replacing Amy Troyer), 2017-18; Morgan Oroke, seventh-grade volleyball head coach (Replacing Paige Deathe), 2017-18; Maggie Miller, eighth-grade volleyball head coach (Replacing Kelly Neis), 2017-18; Lacie Dunn, third-grade teacher (Replacing Jocelyn Graham), 2017-18; Sarah Schau, THS art teacher, Art Club sponsor (Replacing Aaron Shirley), 2017-18; Jamie Hodge, second-grade teacher (Replacing Kyla Sandhoefner), 2017-18; Calihan Scott, third-grade teacher (Replacing Spencer Dale), 2017-18; Gary Richmond II, technology integration specialist (Filling new position), 2017-18; Ron Nichols, seventh-grade football head coach (Replacing Kenny McGee), 2017-18.

2017-18 classified administrators

Audra Boone, human resources coordinator, clerk of the board; Ann Clark, business manager; Forrest Creager, technology coordinator; Jill Kietzmann, transportation coordinator; Bill Seymour, facilities and grounds coordinator; and Barb Smith, student nutrition coordinator.

Resignations

Ellis Whitesell, bus driver, effective end of 2016-17 school year; Carolyn Navarro, THS math teacher, effective end of 2016-17 school year; Lindsay Wake TES SLP Para, effective immediately; Aaron Shirley, THS art teacher, effective end of 2016-17 school year; Amy Troyer, fourth-grade teacher, effective end of 2016-17 school year; Michelle Langton, TES life skills teacher, effective end of 2016-17 school year; Jacob Linnell, TMS science teacher, athletics director and drama sponsor, effective end of 2016-17 school year; Nikki Jones, third-grade teacher, effective end of 2016-17 school year; Kimberly Lybarger, deaf and hard hearing teacher (Continuing position under contract with Basehor-Linwood), effective end of 2016-17 school year; Brian Kroll, THS girls soccer assistant coach, effective end of 2016-17 school year; Matthew Brock, THS wrestling assistant coach, effective end of 2016-17 school year.

Retirements

Shirley Conrad, bus driver, effective end of 2016-17 school year; Denise Smith, kindergarten teacher, effective end of 2016-17 school year.

Job descriptions

Technology integration specialist and athletics director.