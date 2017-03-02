Tonganoxie VFW Post 9271 will host a legislative update next month.

The forum will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Tonganoxie VFW Post Home. The venue traditionally has been the venue for candidate forums, a city polling site and legislative updates. This will be the first legislative update for state Rep. Jim Karleskint, R-Tonganoxie. Karleskint, a retired educator and school superintendent, defeated longtime Republican incumbent Connie O’Brien of Tonganoxie in the primaries and then Democrat and Toganoxie City Council Member Kara Reed in the general election this past November.

Karleskint represents the 42nd District in the Kansas House of Representatives.