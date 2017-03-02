Threatening notes were discovered on consecutive days at Tonganoxie Middle School and then Tonganoxie Elementary School last week.

Authorities still are investigating the TMS note, but the issue has been resolved at TES, according to interim Superintendent Tonya Phillips.

A student reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday that a threat was written in the boys’ bathroom at TES. Tonganoxie police were called to TES to investigate the threat and assess the credibility.

A student also discovered the TMS note Thursday in a boys’ bathroom.

A statement from the school district said that students were safely secured in their classrooms and Tonganoxie police searched and determined the building to be safe.

“We consider any threats to be very serious,” Phillips said. “The safety of our children and our community are our top priority.”