Tonganoxie High has another regional medal to its credit for Science Olympiad.

This year’s team placed third at its regional this past Saturday at Johnson County Community College. There were 20 teams that competed, with the top six in each event medaling.

Here’s a list of THS teams and their placings:

First place

Experimental design, Bryn Reed, Anahi Puebla and Ethan Sandburg; and robotic arm, Nick French and Jared Bothwell.

Second place

Dynamic planet, Allison Williams and Bryn Reed; ecology, Nate Bothwell and Allison Williams; and forensics, Anahi Puebla and Alex Tucker.

Third place

Helicopters, Blake Phillips and Jared Bothwell; and remote sensing, Blake Phillips and Alex Tucker.

Fourth place

Astronomy, Nick French and Sierra Staatz; invasive species, Nate Bothwell and Allison Williams; and materials science, Dasha Frank and Kaylee Lowe.

Fifth place

Disease detectives, Bryn Reed and Sierra Staatz; rocks and minerals, Alex Tucker and Tyler Griffith; and tower, Jack Crow and Blake Phillips.

Sixth place

Microbe Mission, Anahi Puebla and Sierra Staatz.

Other team members placing

Hydrogeology, Nick French & Tyler Griffith, seventh; anatomy and physiology, Dasha Frank and Kaylee Lowe, electric vehicle, Nick French and Alex Falk and optics, Jack Crow and Dasha Frank, all eighth-place finishes; hovercraft, Jack Crow and Alex Falk, 10th; game on, Dasha Frank and Ethan Sandburg and write it do it, Blake Phillips and Tyler Griffith, 11th; and wind power, Jack Crow and Jared Bothwell and chemistry lab, Anahi Puebla and Kaylee Lowe, 12th-place finishes.

Alternates were Adam DeMaranville and Luke Falk.

Tonganoxie’s regional finish qualified THS for the state meet, which is April 1 at Wichita State University.