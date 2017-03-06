Tonganoxie is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Monday, while a wind advisory is set to end at 6 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service issued the wind advisory about 1:40 p.m., with the tornado watch being issued just before 3 p.m.

A red flag warning, which means conditions are strong for any fires that start to spread rapidly.

That warning is in effect for 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday.