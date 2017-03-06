Crews worked overnight to fix power outages in Tonganoxie and elsewhere in northeast Kansas, thanks to severe weather Monday night.

Westar Energy’s website reported five outages in Tonganoxie still affecting about 1,800 customers just before 11 p.m.

According to residents’ social media reports, there was some shingle damage and other wind damage in the Tonganoxie area.

Outdoor warning sirens sounded in Tonganoxie as the City Council meeting was about to start around 7 p.m. Mayor Jason Ward asked that the meeting be moved to 7 p.m. Tuesday in light of the inclement weather.