Tonganoxie eyes of all shades will be smiling Saturday.

The community’s St. Patrick’s Parade returns with an 11 a.m. start time. The parade will take the traditional downtown route, starting at Main and Fourth streets and moving west along Fourth Street.

A traveling trophy will be given out for the best overall float, while bobble head trophies will be given for the best boys and girls youth entries.

For a float entry form, contact Rachel Kelly at 913-845-8780 or email tongie.east.2012@gmail.com.

Several businesses and organizations will be celebrating the day also.

Festive T-shirts are on sale all week at The Downtown Drugstore.

Flashbacks Cafe will be offering Reuben sandwiches, while Talette’s Cafe will have corned beef and cabbage and patty melt and fries.

At Tonganoxie United Methodist Church, Tonganoxie PEO Chapter AT will have a corned beef dinner from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

And at The Myers Hotel Bar, Irish coffee, Bailey’s and green beer will be served in honor of the St. Patrick’s festivities.

Leprechauns from the Tonganoxie High School Art Club will be decorating the parade route again this year with a green stripe and then various artwork at Fourth and Bury streets.

Kelly said she had about 15 entries so far for the parade Saturday, though there’s still time to enter and be a part of the annual Tonganoxie event.

This marks the 29th year of the annual parade through downtown Tonganoxie. The late John McCaffrey is credited with organizing the first such parade in Tonganoxie.