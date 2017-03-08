It was another big finish to the Tonganoxie High boys and girls powerlifting teams.

The THS boys team finished third and the girls fourth in the Class 4A state meet Saturday at Clay Center High School.

Tonganoxie also had some impressive individual performances.

Zac Morgan and Trevor Burns were state champions in the 156 and 132-pound divisions, respectively.

Cody Parker also was runner-up in the heavyweight division for the boys and Sierra Staatz placed second in the 123-pound division on the girls side.

Basehor-Linwood once again won both the boys and girls titles, but Tonganoxie held its own with the rest of the field.

In the boys team scoring, Basehor-Linwood won the meet with 155 points, with McPherson taking second with 34 and Tonganoxie third with the same score.

Buhler placed fourth with 29, Clay Center fifth with 26 and Abilene sixth with 25.

McPherson won the tiebreaker for second because the Bullpups had more second-place individual finishes than Tonganoxie.

On the girls side, BLHS again won the crown, as the Bobcats scored 109 points for first place.

Scott Community took second with 57, McPherson third with 30 and Tonganoxie fourth with 28. Abilene finished fifth with 14 points.

For the boys team, Dalton Bock also scored points for Tonganoxie, as he placed third in the 173 class behind Bssehor-Linwood’s Justin Phillips and Trevor Fritts.

For the girls team, Anahi Puebla placed third in the 132-pound division to help complement Staatz’s second-place finish.

Makayla Callaghan, meanwhile, placed fourth at 140.

And at 165, Sara Osborne and Emma Sanborn placed fifth and sixth, respectively at 165.

Powerlifters compete in three lifts: squat, bench and clean.

Competitors each get three attempts to get their best weight.