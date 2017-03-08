Tonganoxie residents who face alleged marijuana charges are to appear in the coming weeks in Leavenworth County District Court.

Jason Hinds, 44, and Karri Williamson, 30, face charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, cultivation of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute and no drug tax stamp.

The incidents were alleged to have occurred Feb. 1. Tonganoxie police found 11 marijuana plants that day in a house in the 600 block of Pleasant Street. Chief Jeff Brandau said about a quarter-pound of processed marijuana also was found.

He said a plant yields about a pound of marijuana each year.