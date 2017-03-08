A Tonganoxie USD 464 administrator will appear in court later this month for suspicion of failure to report abuse.

Superintendent Chris Kleidosty is set for a first appearance at 9 a.m. March 22 in Linn County Court in Mound City.

Linn County Attorney James Brun filed the charges last month against Kleidosty. The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office arrested Superintendent Chris Kleidosty on Feb. 21 on a warrant through Linn County. Kleidosty is suspected of failing to report abuse from an alleged incident at Prairie View USD 362, a consolidated district near La Cygne, last year.

According to the Prairie View school district’s website, a current employee there also has been arrested on suspicion of failing to report abuse and has been put on administrative leave. That administrator, current PVHS principal Timothy B. Weis, will have his first appearance at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 15.

The USD 464 board suspended Kleidosty effective immediately with pay and pending further board action.

The board hired Kleidosty in May 2016.

Kleidosty has contended that he was unaware of the situation at Prairie View and complied with law enforcement officials upon learning of the situation.

The teacher, Keaton Krell, was arrested on the last day of school this past May after resigning earlier that month. Kleidosty has told media outlets the district was unaware of the allegations until after the resignation.

Brun also worked as director of operations in the the Tonganoxie School District in 2007. He resigned weeks after taking the job. He and former Superintendent Richard Erickson got into an argument when Brun called 911. Brun said he felt threatened at the time, but no arrests were made. The School Board voted to buy out his contract a few weeks later.