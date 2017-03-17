A light snow couldn’t dull the green Saturday in downtown Tonganoxie.

The annual St. Patrick’s Parade made its way through downtown Saturday morning.

The overall parade winner was Ladies with Libations and Literacy. Youth winners were the Tonganoxie High School Marching Band and the Happy Helpers 4-H Club.

Charlie “Tuna” Conrad was this year’s Grand Leprechaun.

The Tonganoxie AT Chapter of PEO had its annual Irish meal after the parade, while Talette’s Cafe and Flashbacks also got in the spirit with Irish fare. It’s a Sweet Treat Day Bakery served up green confections and The Myers Hotel Bar served Irish-themed drinks.

Meanwhile, the Brunswick Ballroom, formerly Bichelmeyer’s Steakhouse, had its inaugural Women’s Show Extravaganza.

Rachel Kelly, one of the event’s organizers with Entrepreneurs Achieving Success Together, said there were about 15 entries in this year’s parade. Some entrants canceled due to the weather, she said.

The next Tonganoxie community event will be the Tonganoxie Recreation Commission Easter Egg Hunt, which is 3 p.m. April 8 at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds soccer fields.

The hunt will be open to youths up to 9 years old.