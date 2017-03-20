Shots were fired at a Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office vehicle during an early Monday pursuit that eventually ended in Wyandotte County.

The pursuit started about 1:15 a.m. at 153rd Street and Kansas Highway 32 about 2 miles west of Bonner Springs.

A deputy tried to stop a car for suspicious activity near a small neighborhood there when the car, a 1985 Mercury, headed east toward Bonner Springs, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

Several shots were fired at the deputy’s car, Sherley said, with one hitting the vehicle.

The pursuit crossed the Leavenworth-Wyandotte county line, making its way to the Bonner Springs Walmart near Kansas Highway 7 and Kansas Avenue. The passenger, a 28-year-old woman formerly of Kansas City, Kan., jumped out of the vehicle at Walmart where the Leavenworth County deputy took her into custody, according to Sherley.

The driver, a 31-year-old man formerly of KCK, continued further into Wyandotte County.

Bonner Springs joined in the pursuit when it moved into Wyandotte County, with KCK police engaging in the pursuit after the vehicle fled Walmart. Sherley said he was told the man eventually was stopped and taken into custody near 60th Street and Everett in KCK.

Sherley said the driver allegedly fired the shots at the deputy’s vehicle. Damage from the gunshot left the vehicle inoperable due to leaking fluids, Sherley said.

The driver was wanted for outstanding warrants. Both the driver and passenger were arrested on several charges, including fleeing and alluding, Sherley said. Both had been living out of state, the undersheriff said.

