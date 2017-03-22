A 5K run/walk created in memory of a longtime Leavenworth County educator is coming this spring.

The Tonganoxie High School cross country program is hosting the Miles for Marilyn School 2 School Memorial 5K in honor of Marilyn Weller, who recently died after a battle with cancer.

Proceeds from the run will go toward scholarship opportunities for THS seniors.

Packet Pickup will be 5-7 p.m. March 31 at Tonganoxie High School. Race day pickup is 6:30-7:30 a.m. April 1 at THS.

Results will be posted online at kcrunningcompany.com. To register, go to runsignup.com/Race/KS/Tonganoxie/MilesforMarilynSchool2SchoolMemorial5K.