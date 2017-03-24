Jarbalo Jottings

By Thamar Barnett

Rosie Oelschlaeger had lunch with Gary and Linda Blanton on March 7 at Jerry’s Again in Atchison.

Rosie Oelshlaeger and Marilyn Oxley visited Rosie’s brother, Eugene Sawyer and Terri Morris of Holton on March 8.

Two of Tammy Mooberry’s friends took her with them to Mardi Gras earlier this month.

The Fall Creek Cemetery Company has rescheduled its annual meeting for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Alexandria Township Fire Station in Springdale.

There were not enough people present on March 11.

David and Jane Tuner went to a meeting of Santa Fe Trail Leather Artists Guild on March 11 in La Cynge. That evening they were guests of Tim and Kelly Kouns of Leavenworth.

Gary Oelschlaeger, Rosie Oelschlaeger and Marilyn Oxley went out to eat March 12 at Applebee’s in Leavenworth.

Linwood News

By Kim Downing

Linwood Library to host a Science City show

Science City from the Union Station will stop by the Linwood Library with its Force and Motion show starting at 6:30 p.m. April 6. This is an all-ages show that allows viewers to see how interesting science can be. The show will explore the often invisible yet amazing forces of physics. The concepts of gravity, centripetal force energy and collisions are explained using bouncing basketballs, pinning wheels and upside down water glasses.

City News

The city will be flushing the hydrants on Friday, so if residents notice any discolored water they are advised to let the tap run for a few minutes to help the lines clear out. If discoloration persists, please report to City Hall.

150th celebration

The Celebration Committee for the upcoming 150th celebration is looking for the oldest lifelong resident of Linwood (either city or rural). This resident will be recognized in the celebration parade later in June. Contact City Hall with any ideas.

Kindergarten roundup

Kindergarten Roundup at Linwood Elementary School is set for April 12 and 13, but a parent meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Monday. Those with children ready to start school in the fall should contact the Elementary School at 913-724-2323 for more information.

McLouth Happenings

By Beverly Muzzy

Patriots Day festivities coming April 22

The McLouth Patriots Day Parade will take place next month in downtown McLouth.

The annual event will be 1 p.m. April 22. For those wanting to be in the parade, send your entry information by email to kscsr1@gmail.com or mail your entry information as soon as possible to Candace Braksick, P.O. Box 261, McLouth, KS 66054.

Entry forms for the parade can be found at mclouth.org.

A meal will be provided by the Kiwanis Club for parade participants. Please let organizers know by April 15 how many participants with your entry will be eating with the group.

For more information, contact Cliff Weeks at 913-796-6330 or Candace Braksick at kscsr1@gmail.com, 785-865-6632.

The city of McLouth, McLouth Recreation Commission, McLouth Kiwanis and McLouth Fire Department all are sponsoring the annual spring event.