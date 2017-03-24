The Lawrence Memorial Hospital board of trustees met for its monthly meeting Wednesday and discussed, among other items, the progress of construction and renovations projects in the LMH system.

Karen Shumate, chief operating officer at the hospital, said plans to expand LMH’s Tonganoxie clinic are underway. The $600,000 expansion will allow the Tonganoxie clinic to add two more healthcare providers to its roster, Shumate said. It will also create “much-needed” space for a satellite location for LMH’s physical and occupational therapy programs, she said.

That project, approved last November as part of the hospital’s 2017 budget, is scheduled for completion in late fall.

Family Medicine of Tonganoxie is at 410 Woodfield Drive. The building was constructed in 2004, though it has undergone other expansion work since then.