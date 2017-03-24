The Tonganoxie High girls soccer team opened the 2017 season with a scoreless tie against Louisburg this past Thursday.

The Chieftains will have to wait nearly two weeks to pursue the first victory of the season.

THS competes this coming Tuesday with a road match in Shawnee against Maranatha Christian Academy.

With spring break this week, Tonganoxie has no matches scheduled. However, the schedule picks up with the Maranatha match.

The team is back home Wednesday, March 29, against Spring Hill and then March 312 against Lansing.

Both matches are at home at the THS Soccer Complex just north of the THS east campus.

Tonganoxie hits the road again April 3 with a match in Kansas City, Kan., against Turner.

The Chieftains follow with an April 7 match at Olathe North.

THS is back home April 10 against Piper, and then on the road April 11 in KCK against Bishop Ward and April 14 in Leavenworth to battle LHS.

After that, THS gets to enjoy a five-match homestand.

Baldwin is in Tonganoxie on April 17, Bishop Ward visits April 21, Bonner Springs comes to town April 24 and Heritage Christian on April 25.

Ottawa is the opponent for the final home match mMay 4.

The final two matches are May 9 at Basehor-Linwood and May 10 at Kansas City Christian.

Getting the season started

THS baseball opens the season Tuesday with its standard opener against Jeff West, but will see some new competition soon after that.

The Chieftains are at home that day against the Tigers, but then will play at a tournament April 7 and 8 at LaRoche Baseball Complex in Fort Scott.

Other teams there are Fort Scott, Blue Valley North, Ottawa, Pipe and Webb City (Mo.)

THS softball is in KCK to start the season Wednesday, March 29, against Bishop Ward and then is on the road again April 11 against Bonner Springs.

The team’s first home doubleheader is April 13 against Pleasant Ridge.

Tonganoxie golf gets the season started March 30 with a meet in Bonner Springs.

From there, the team heads April 4 to the Wamego Country Club for a tournament against Abilene, Chapman, Clay Center, Concordia, Marysville, Perry-Lecompton, Rossville, Sabetha, St. Marys and Wamego.

Finally, THS track opens the season March 31 at Junction City and then competes April 7 at Basehor-Linwood.

New this year is a two-day invitational April 13 and 14 at Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium, which also is the site for the state meet.