Archive for Monday, March 27, 2017
Kansas Hospice Care Grief Group meets monthly in Tonganosie
March 27, 2017
The Kansas Hospice Care Grief Group is open to the public and meets monthly in Tonganoxie.
The support group meets at noon the third Wednesday of the month at the Florence Riford Center, 530 Bury St.
For more information, contact Ron Bottorff at 9123-416-2711.
