Tonganoxie citywide garage sale is Saturday

Garage sale season is starting, as evidenced by this sign posted Saturday in Tonganoxie. Cynthia Ewer, editor of organizedhome.com, has some pointers for folks thinking about having a yard sale.

By Shawn Linenberger

March 27, 2017

Bargain shoppers get ready — Tonganoxie’s spring citywide garage sale is almost here.

This year’s spring sale is Saturday.

To place a yard sale advertisement in The Mirror, call 866-823-8220.

The citywide sale takes place the first Saturday in April and first Saturday in October.

