Tonganoxie citywide garage sale is Saturday
March 27, 2017
Bargain shoppers get ready — Tonganoxie’s spring citywide garage sale is almost here.
This year’s spring sale is Saturday.
To place a yard sale advertisement in The Mirror, call 866-823-8220.
The citywide sale takes place the first Saturday in April and first Saturday in October.
