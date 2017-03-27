Archive for Monday, March 27, 2017
Tonganoxie High instructor to give presentation on teaching history through music
March 27, 2017
An educator who teaches history through music will give a presentation at this month’s Tonganoxie Community Historcial Society meeting.
Tonganoxie High School teacher Matt Beat will present at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church on the TCHS campus.
Beat has written and performed songs about the various presidents, as well as events in history.
He also attempted to interview President Obama through an online petition, as Beat wanted to inteview the 44th president personally before writing lyrics for his President Obama song.
His drive fell short of the needed online “signatures,” but he continues to create songs to help educate students about history.
