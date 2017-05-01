Tonganoxie High was four strokes away from a tournament title last week.

THS golfers finished with a 316 Thursday at the Atchison Invitational, just behind champion Kansas City Christian, which won the tourney with a 312.

De Soto placed third (323), Basehor-Linwood fourth (361) and Bonner Springs fifth (363). The rest of the field was 6. Lansing, 368; 7. Maur Hill-Mount Academy, 369; 8. Holton, 371; 9. Immaculata, 395; 10. Hiawatha, 399; 11. Atchison, 416; 12. Piper, 434; and 13. Royal Valley, 461.

Tonganoxie’s Matt Scharff, Jacob Hall, Aiden McClellan and Dylan Atkins finished sixth, seventh eighth and ninth, respectively, in individual standings. Schraff shot a 78, while Hall and McClellan each shot a 79. Atkins finished with an 80.

Jackson Vorbeck shot a 98 and Bowen Jones a 99.

Tonganoxie also competed April 20 at Spring Hill. The team shot a 351.

Scharff was tops with 80 and Dylan Aitkins and Jacob Hall each shot an 86.

Aiden McClellan shot a 93.

“We are working real hard and making improvements,” THS coach Doug Sandburg said.

THS next competes this coming Thursday at Rolling Meadows Golf Course in Junction City.

The team then competes Monday in the Kaw Valley League championships at Falcon Lakes.