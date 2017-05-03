Andy Gilner has taught government and political science for 40 years, but his first year in teaching he dabbled in drama, playing a role in the senior play “Meet My Ghosts.”

That was at Bazine High School where the senior class had 10 students, not enough bodies for all the play’s roles.

Gilner was reminded of this and other stories Sunday during a reception for retiring Tonganoxie USD 464 faculty and staff in the commons area at Tonganoxie Middle School.

Seniors from Gilner’s first class at Bazine made the lengthy trip to help Gilner celebrate. Penny Myers from Ness City, Brenda Schuler, now of Lyons and Darla Barricklow of Hays all attended. They noted the lone boy in the senior class also planned to attend, but his son was getting married in Las Vegas this past weekend.

“I was his favorite,” Penny said with a laugh Sunday. The three former students said their favorite memory was when Gilner drove the school bus 13 hours to Branson, Mo., for the senior sneak trip.

Gilner’s students also got to see a familiar face from college, as another Tonganoxie retiree Mona Dibble went to Fort Hays State University with them. Dibble has taught second grade at Tonganoxie Elementary School since 1987 and previously taughtt first grade in Centralia for four years.

About 100 people gathered for the Sunday reception to honor Dibble, Gilner and several other retirees: Tonganoxie High School English teacher Kathy Nolan, TES physical education teacher Ursula Kissinger, TMS library staff member Patty Menhusen, TES teacher Kathy Powell and TMS counselor Donna Workman. Custodian Phil Neal also was to be recognized at the reception, but couldn’t attend.

Interim Superintendent Tonya Phillips spoke about each of the retirees during the reception. Look in next week’s edition for profiles on additional retirees.

Mona Dibble

Dibble has taught for 35 years, most of those in Tonganoxie.

“She always had high expectations for all her students and remained firm for their benefit,” Phillips said. “She’s a loyal friend who shares everything. Resources, books, ideas and recipes.”

Phillips also noted Dibble is a huge Chiefs and Royals fan and has been known to incorporate football and baseball into her lessons.

Dibble also has juggled three jobs, but still finds time for fun, as her tailgating parties “are legendary” and she also makes time for annual trips to Florida for leisure.

Andy Gilner

Gilner started his teaching career in Bazine after a short time serving in the U.S. Navy.

Two years later, he began teaching in Tonganoxie, where he’s about to conclude his 41st and final year teaching.

Gilner has coached several sports at THS, including baseball.

He’s taught some 7,000 students during his time at THS.

This summer also will mark his 36th year teaching driver’s education.

Ursula Kissinger

For 31 years, Kissinger has taught physical education.

She has taught many creative and varied units and activities including such things as lacrosse, slack line, gator ball, and Indiana Jones in the gym, along with common activities.

“She continually educates herself by attending state, regional and national conferences and workshops, even if it meant she had to take personal days or pay out of her pocket to attend them,” Phillips said. “Attending workshops has had the added benefit of her winning free equipment like complete class sets for field hockey and tennis for TES.”

Kissinger also was one of the first people trained in the state to become an Let’s Move Active Schools coordinator.



She also is heavily involved in the Kansas Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance and is head of the KAHPERD committee responsible for determining which schools earn the prestigious Model Schools award for their physical education programs.

Kissinger graduated from THS and then attended Kansas City Kansas Community College where she played basketball. She earned her teaching degree from Emporia State University and later earned her master’s in physical education from the University of Kansas. She taught second grade at TES for three years before becoming a PE teacher at TES.

Patty Menhusen

Patty Menhusen has been part of the TMS library staff since 1992.

“Our students will miss her guidance and encouragement when checking out books and teachers will miss the help she provided in assisting students and promoting a love of reading,” Phillips said.

Before arriving at TMS, Menhusen worked as a secretary at Tonganoxie Christian Church and for the dean of the liberal arts college at Wichita State University.



She also has plans to travel with her husband of 43 years, Gary, and spend time with her two children and four grandchildren.

“Patty looks forward to never having to supervise the lunchroom ever again,” Phillips said, triggering a roar of laughter at the reception.

Kathy Nolan

Phillips read some thoughts of a former student about Nolan.

“I remember her confidence in my writing ability,” Phillips relayed during the reception. “I had written an essay that I didn’t think was great, but she told me over and over how great it was. This led to me having confidence in my writing and furthering my confidence in English.”

Another student said “I love Mrs. Nolan. She made me actually like English because she provided interesting books to read and made the concepts easy to understand.”

In 1978, Nolan started teaching in Madrid, Spain.

She then married her husband, Steve, and took a few years away from teaching to raise her three children. Nolan later returned to the classroom — this time in Hawaii. She also taught in Germany and Texas before coming to Tonganoxie in 2006.

Nolan always encouraged students to compete in the VFW Voice of Democracy Essay contest. This contest helped students develop strong writing and speaking skills as well as provided a purpose for their writing. Nolan was received the Kansas VFW High School Teacher of the Year Award in 2016.

Donna Workman

Workman just completed her seventh year as counselor at TMS. She applied a wealth of educational knowledge and experience in her efforts to support both students and staff. Before coming to TMS, she taught art for five years, was a counselor in Atchison for eight, served four years as a middle school principal and 14 years as a high school principal, the final 10 at Wamego High School where she was instrumental in implementing a progressive approach to grading for learning, according to Phillips

Workman plans to travel, do volunteer work and read many books.

“Rumor has it that she will be moving to Washington state with family to avoid paying taxes on her retirement income,” Phillips said.

Phil Neal

Phil Neal and his wife, Joan, moved to Tonganoxie in 2006.

He began working for the school district that year and has held many positions as a custodian. He began his career at USD 464 as a substitute custodian, but quickly moved up to be the lead custodian at TES in 2007. In 2009, he moved to THS and has spent time as the lead custodian in both the east and west campuses.

Joan, whose has been a teacher for 24 years, also will be retiring this year. She teaches at Our Lady of Unity in Kansas City, Kan.

They have five children, three grandchildren and another one due in July. They are looking forward to the freedom that comes with retirement. Phil has many hobbies and interests, and lots of friends who are retired or retiring.

Kathy Powell

Powell has been in education 31 years, the first two in Lyons teaching fifth-grade language arts and K-5 PE. Since then, she has taught fourth and fifth grade in Tonganoxie for 29 years.

Phillips said Powell’s best memories of Tonganoxie are those displaying people’s love of community.

She said many have been there for her for various milestones and some tough times, including the loss of her husband.

She also said that the teachers she has worked with have always had her back and she will miss them.

After retirement she plans to do more woodworking and substitute teaching.