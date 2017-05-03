Stephanie Wittman’s Tonganoxie High softball team no longer is undefeated, but a doubleheader split is the next best thing.

The Chieftains are 10-2 after splits the last two weeks.

Turner blanked THS, 5-0, in the first game April 20, but Tonganoxie won the second game in walk-off fashion, 3-2.

A Lauren Willson grounder in the bottom of the seventh scored the winning run against the Bears. THS trailed, 2-0, heading into the final inning, but THS put together a rally when it needed one most.

Delainey Fenoglio led off the inning with a single. With one out, Erin Gallagher lined a homer over the center-field fence and the game was tied at 2. Taylor Lee then connected for a single before Lauren Gray followed with a single that advanced Lee to third. Willson’s grounder then brought Lee in for the winning run.

Sam Reynolds went gave up six hits over 7 innings, striking out 10 in the victory.

On April 24 against Piper, THS battled through a back-and-forth doubleheader opener against the Pirates.

PHS led, 4-2, after two innings, but THS took the lead in the fourth, only to have Piper respond with three in the bottom half of the inning. The Chieftains scored two in the fifth for the tie, but a Piper run in the bottom of the sixth proved to be the winning run.

THS couldn’t take advantage of opportunities, as the team outhit PHS, 18-7. Willson had five hits and four RBI. Fenoglio and Torrissa Hootman each had three hits.

There would be no back-and-forth in the second game.

Tonganoxie scored in all but one inning — including five runs in the second — on its way to a 16-6 victory.

The Chieftains pounded out 23 hits, 5 coming from Gray and another four each from Willson and Hootman. Brenn Shryock, Audrey Miller and Taylor Lee each had three hits. Willson and Gray each had three RBI, while Shryock, Miller, Fenoglio and Lee each had two.

Miller and Fenoglio each had a home run for the Chieftains.

Fenoglio pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up eight hits on five earned runs while walking three and striking out one.

Sam Reynolds pitched 1 2/3 innings, giving up a hit and an earned run while striking out three and walking none.

THS had a big showdown Tuesday after The Mirror’s deadline against Basehor-Linwood. The doubleheader took place at Field of Dreams instead of the BLHS softball complex.

LINESCORES

Game 1

THS 101 320 0 — 7 18 0

PHS 220 301 x — 8 7 0

Game 2

THS 052 222 3 — 16 23 1

PHS 010 023 0 — 6 9 0

Game 1

TRN 011 030 0 — 5 15 0

TNG 000 000 0 — 0 7 0

Game 2

TRN 000 100 1 — 2 7 0

TNG 000 000 3 — 3 6 0