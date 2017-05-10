Archive for Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Tonganoxie High takes 2nd at 4A state forensics
May 10, 2017
Tonganoxie High brought home a second-place trophy Saturday from the Class 4A State Speech and Drama Championships at Washburn Rural in Topeka.
THS had seven students place at state, which helped the team to 294 points.
That was just nine points behind state champion and Kaw Valley League foe Piper.
Matt Scharff won an individual title in the humorous solo.
Bailey Jackson finished fourth in impromptu speech, while Nathan Bothwell and Grace Woods placed fifth in duet acting.
Tonganoxie also dominated informative speech, as Sierra Staatz took second, Allison Williams third and Bailey Jackson sixth.
Finishing behind THS and Piper in the sweepstakes standings were Fort Scott (271), Rock Creek (243), McPherson (236), Paola (205), Buhler (203), Bishop Miege (183), Haven (164) and Pratt (161).
THS last won state in 2008.
Fort Scott won the next three, 2009-11, before Sumner won the next five from 2012-16.
More like this story
- Tonganoxie High forensics takes 6th at state in 4A
- Tonganoxie High forensics nabs more state qualifications at Baldwin, Lawrence
- Masterful day for Tonganoxie High golf as Chieftains win 1st KVL title since 2012
- Teeing off with Tonganoxie High golf
- Tonganoxie High athlete signs to compete in track at Tabor for former THS coach
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment