Tonganoxie High brought home a second-place trophy Saturday from the Class 4A State Speech and Drama Championships at Washburn Rural in Topeka.

THS had seven students place at state, which helped the team to 294 points.

That was just nine points behind state champion and Kaw Valley League foe Piper.

Matt Scharff won an individual title in the humorous solo.

Bailey Jackson finished fourth in impromptu speech, while Nathan Bothwell and Grace Woods placed fifth in duet acting.

Tonganoxie also dominated informative speech, as Sierra Staatz took second, Allison Williams third and Bailey Jackson sixth.

Finishing behind THS and Piper in the sweepstakes standings were Fort Scott (271), Rock Creek (243), McPherson (236), Paola (205), Buhler (203), Bishop Miege (183), Haven (164) and Pratt (161).

THS last won state in 2008.

Fort Scott won the next three, 2009-11, before Sumner won the next five from 2012-16.