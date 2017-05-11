Water gardening program at library

The Linwood Library will present a program called Water Gardening A to Z at 6:30 p.m. May 25.

This free program will be presented by Karen Fiske from The Water Garden Society of Greater Kansas City.

She will discuss how anyone can easily get started in water gardening.

Vaccinations available Saturday for dogs, cats

City residents will have the opportunity to get their dogs and cats vaccinated starting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 310 Main St. in Linwood.

The Eudora Animal Hospital will be providing the vaccinations for a small fee. Additional information can be obtained by contacting City Hall.

City offering Saturday government training

Have you ever considered a run at local government offices?

If yes, the city will provide training and information for anyone who might be interested in becoming either a council member or mayor. Training will be at City Hall from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Vehicle registrations due Monday in Linwood

All vehicles in the city need to be registered and tagged by Monday. If not completed by this date, a letter and ticket will be given for a nuisance violation.