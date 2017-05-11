Tonganoxie High has a league title in 2017.

The THS golf team won Monday’s Kaw Valley League Tournament at Falcon Lakes in Basehor.

The Chieftains won the event with a low score of 329, 34 strokes ahead of runner-up Basehor-Linwood (363).

Tonganoxie senior Matt Scharff paced the Chieftains, taking first place individually with an 80.

Dylan Atkins was second with an 81. Jacob Hall and Aiden McClellan finished fifth and sixth respectively, as both shot an 84. Bowan Jones placed eighth with an 87.

Adam DeMaranville shot a 105.

The KVL crown marked Tonganoxie’s first league golf title since 2012.

Tonganoxie golfers now turn their attention to a Class 4A regional this coming Monday in Ozawkie at the Village Greens Golf Course.

Host for the regional is Jeff West, with tee time starting at 8:30 a.m.

Other teams at the regional will be Atchison, Ottawa, Spring Hill, Bishop Miege, Bonner Springs, Basehor-Linwood and Piper.

Top teams and individuals then will advance to the 4A state tournament May 22 in Wamego.

Tonganoxie baseball

Tonganoxie likely will get the low seed next week in a Class 4A Division I regional at Atchison.

THS is 3-15 heading into this week’s regular-season doubleheader finale Tuesday in Kansas City, Kan., against Bishop Ward.

The games took place after The Mirror’s print deadline.

The Chieftains will likely will play top-seeded Atchison in the first round, while Piper and Basehor-Linwood will play in the other semifinal game. All games are schedule for this coming Tuesday.

State will be in Salina for 4A D-I baseball.