Ben Johnson is the new Missouri Valley Conference decathlon champion.

The Wichita State sophomore scored 7,053 points in the decathlon, winning the event at the MVC Outdoor Track and Field Championships Saturday at WSU's Cessna Stadium.

Illinois State sophomore James Brandenburg took second with 6,604 points and fellow Shocker Kaden Griffin placed third with 6,602.

Johnson, a 2014 THS graduate, placed second in the Missouri Valley Conference outdoor championships in 2016 as a redshirt freshman with 6,629 points, finishing behind teammate Hunter Veith of Cheney, who scored 6,998 at the MVC meet on the Indiana State campus in Terre Haute, Ind.

Events in the decathlon are the shot put, discus, javelin, high jump, long jump, pole vault, hurdles, the 100 meters, the 400 meters and the mile run.