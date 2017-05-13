A Ford Mustang took out a mailbox, clipped a parked vehicle and then crashed late Saturday morning into a downtown Tonganoxie storefront.

The accident occurred about 11 a.m. Saturday, according to Tonganoxie Police Chief Jeff Brandau. A 33-year-old Tonganoxie man was driving east on Fourth Street when his vehicle struck the Tonganoxie United Methodist Church mailbox, clipped a parked car and then drove into the front of Graves Talent Studio at the southeast corner of Fourth and Green streets.

The man told police he fell asleep or passed out when the accident occurred.

There were no injuries and the man was not found to be impaired.

He was cited for inattentive driving, no seatbelt and no proof of insurance.