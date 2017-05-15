Archive for Monday, May 15, 2017
Postseason begins today for some Tonganoxie High teams
May 15, 2017
The postseason starts today for some Tonganoxie High teams.
Tonganoxie golf opened its Class 4A regional at 8:30 a.m. in Atchison against Atchison, Baldwin, Basehor-Linwood, Bishop Miege, Bonner Springs, Jeff West, Ottawa, Piper and Spring Hill at Village Greens Golf Course in Ozawkie.
THS baseball (3-15) is the No. 4 seed in its Class 4A Division I regional today. The Chieftains take on No. 1 Atchision (14-2) at 4 p.m. in Atchison.
A Tonganoxie victory would put the Chieftains in the regional finals against No. 2 Piper (8-11) or No. 3 Basehor-Linwood (8-11) at 6 p.m.
THS softball (14-6), the No. 2 seed in its 4A D-! regional, plays at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds against No. 3 Basehor-Linwood (13-7). No. 1 Piper (17-1) plays No. 4 Atchison (5-13) in the other quarterfinal game. Winners play at 6 p.m. THS handed Piper its only regular season defeat and was 0-2 against BLHS. Tonganoxie and Atchison did not meet this year.
Tonganoxie soccer is the No. 12 seed in the Class 4-1A Northeast regional. THS (6-8-1) plays No. 5 Baldwin (8-6-1) at 5 pm. Tuesday in Baldwin. The winner plays No. 4 Piper (9-6) or No. 13 Bishop Seabury (4-6-1) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
THS track has its 4A regional Friday at Baldwin. The meet starts at 3 p.m. in Baldwin.
