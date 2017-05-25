Bulls, horses and other livestock will take center stage before cars smash their way through the arena later this week at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds in Tonganoxie.

The Abdallah Shrine Rodeo an Demolition Derby begins at 7 p.m. nightly Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Rodeo events will be Thursday and Friday and the demolition derby will be staged Saturday.

The event is in its 58th year overall and 11th in Tonganoxie. The rodeo took place for several years at the former Wyandotte County Fairgrounds, but needed a new home when the former Wyandotte County Fairgrounds were renovated as part of the 376-acre Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan.

Area residents look forward to the event, according to Bruce Coleman, co-owner of Coleman Equipment in Bonner Springs.

“I always enjoy outdoor activities and the rodeo is well-produced,” Coleman said. “It’s entertaining.”

Coleman is thankful for what Abdallah Shriners, based out of Overland Park, do for youths. The daughter of one of his former mechanics was burned years ago. Her medical care was provided, regardless of what the family could pay, by the Shriners.

“I really appreciate the things the Shriners do from that standpoint,” he said.

Rodeo tickets are $12 for adults and $4 for children ages 4-12. Demolition derby tickets are $12 for everyone ages 6 and up.

Family Fun Packs are available for the rodeo nights Thursday and Friday and consist of two adult tickets, two children’s tickets and four meal deals for $50.

The Thursday rodeo is First Responders and Military Appreciation night. All first responders — police officers, firefighters and EMTs —along with military officers and their families get free admission to the rodeo with first responder or military identification.

Tickets can be purchased online at ShrineRodeo.com, at Brothers Market in Tonganoxie and at the gate. For more information, visit the website, the event’s Facebook page (search for Shrine Rodeo), or call the Shrine office at 913-362-5300.