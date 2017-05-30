If you’re planning a run for Tonganoxie City Council or Tonganoxie School Board, it’s come down to crunch time to file.

Residents wishing to file have until noon Thursday and must do so at the office of County Clerk Janet Klasinski at the Leavenworth County Courthouse.

So far, school board incumbents Dan Hopkins, Position 4, and Kris Grinter, Position 6, have indicated they will not seek re-election. Phillip Welsh, who currently holds the Position 5 seat, has filed. He was appointed to fill the rest of Kay Smith’s term, as Smith stepped down late last year. James Bothwell has filed for Position 4. Karen Bottary and Rachell I. Rowand have filed for Position 5 to challenge Welsh, while Christ Gratton has filed for Position 6.

City Council incumbents Jim Truesdell, Andy Gilner and Chris Donnelly indicated they were undecided on running again. That changed for Donnelly, who Tuesday morning told The Mirror he had filed for re-election.

Other candidates for City Council are Jamie Lawson, AW “Rocky” Himpel, Ryan Keltner, Jennifer Kohl and Michael Towle. Rowand also has filed for Tonganoxie City Council, even though she currently lives just outside city limits.

Klasinski said candidates can serve simultaneously on city council and school board. If Rowand were to win a city seat, she would have to live within city limits by the time she took office.