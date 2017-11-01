Archive for Wednesday, November 1, 2017
Tonganoxie United Methodist Women chili and soup supper is Friday
November 1, 2017
The United Methodist Women of Tonganoxie United Methodist Church are hosting a soup and chili supper Friday.
Soup will be served from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday at Hughes Hall in the Tonganoxie UMC basement. For a free-will offering, you get your choice of sopu or chili, a dessert and drink. Proceeds will go toward mission work.
