Family Medicine of Tonganoxie invites the community to an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony this week at its newly expanded office.

The open house will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital primary care office, 410 Woodfield Drive in Tonganoxie.

During the event, visitors can meet Family Medicine’s newest provider, Lorelei Witt. They also can see the building’s new space for therapy services and meet therapist Brian Klamm.

Safe Kids will give tips on car safety and free fitness screens will be offered.

Local food trucks will be on site for the celebration, as will an ambulance and fire truck for youths to explore. Visitors also can enjoy free giveaways and register to win a free Fitbit.