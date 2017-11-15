Downtown Tonganoxie will be the place to be for a festive Saturday.

The annual Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting will take place 4-6 p.m. along Fourth Street.

Musical performances, carriage rides, a DJ, food, youth activities and more are planned for this year’s event.

The City Council Chambers, 321 Delaware, again will be transformed into a winter wonderland, as Santa will make a visit for children eager to see Kris Kringle and get their photos taken with the jolly elf.

The lighting ceremony itself will take place a 5:30 p.m.

This year’s theme is snowmen, as local businesses are decorated with snowmen and other decorations. Tonganoxie Business Association decorated downtown light poles with small trees. Another committee will be decorating the main tree that will be on display in the pocket park at Fourth and Delaware, along with “Santa’s Workshop” in the council chambers.

Mayor Jason Ward also does a food drive with the Tonganoxie USD 464 as a way to accumulate food for Good Shepherd Thrift Store and Food Bank.