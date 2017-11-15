Archive for Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Santa event Dec. 9 at Tonganoxie Middle School to benefit THS After-Prom

Dayton Biggali, of Shawnee, came to Christmas Around Town last year, but he wasn't so sure the Santa business was such a great deal. But, with Mom's encouragement, he stuck with it and it all turned out OK in the end.

Photo by John Beal. Enlarge photo.

Dayton Biggali, of Shawnee, came to Christmas Around Town last year, but he wasn't so sure the Santa business was such a great deal. But, with Mom's encouragement, he stuck with it and it all turned out OK in the end.

November 15, 2017

Youths can visit Kris Kringle next month in Tonganoxie.

The annual Tonganoxie High School After Prom Breakfast with Santa Claus event will be 8:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 9 at the Tonganoxie Middle School Commons Area.

Cost is $5 per person (adults and children) and it Includes a pancakes and sausage breakfast. The price also includes a photo with Santa and a craft table for children. There also will be a silent auction.

For more information, go to Facebook.com and search for “Breakfast with Santa” or “ths.bws.” Proceeds will go toward THS after-prom festivities.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment