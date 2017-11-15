Tonganoxie USD 464 school board, current and future, got an up-close look at some structural improvements and other challenges at Tonganoxie High School.

The school board members, along with a handful of patrons toured Tonganoxie High School during the board’s regular meeting Monday. This month’s meeting took place at the Chieftain Room on the THS campus instead of the Tonganoxie Elementary School library so that the board could be at the campus to continue the meeting with the tour. Also on the tour were board members-elect Jim Bothwell, Chris Gratton and Karen K. Wake Bottary. The three won election this past week in the general election.

District officials are targeting the high school as the next level that would need facility upgrades through a bond issue, but no timeline has been put together yet for those hopes.

The campus got a facelift with a new auditorium, seating addition for the gymnasium, new band and chorus rooms, along with agricultural education, auto mechanic and industrial arts classrooms and work areas more than a decade ago.

Board members and patrons toured the school looking at areas that needed facelifts and other improvements in the meantime.

Read more about the tour and other issues discussed at Monday’s meeting in upcoming print editions of The Mirror.