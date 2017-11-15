Archive for Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Tonganoxie’s Victory Baptist Church open house to welcome new pastor Sunday

The Rev. Dean Fitzsimmons and his wife, Martha, are new to Tonganoxie. There will be an open house 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, at Victory Baptist Church, with introductions at 3 p.m. Desserts and drinks will be served. Dean has previously served as lead or associate pastor in Wisconsin, Minnesota and elsewhere in Kansas.

November 15, 2017

The Rev. Dean Fitzsimmons is the new pastor at Victory Baptist Church in Tonganoxie.

Area residents are invited to get to know the new pastor during an open house this week. The event will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the church, 1302 West St. (U.S. Highway 24-40) in Tonganoxie. An event announcement can be found on the Victory Baptist Church Facebook page.

