Marci Penner and WenDee Rowe, explorers with the Kansas Sampler Foundation, visited all 626 incorporated towns and other notable dots on the Sunflower State map during the course of four years. For folks who think there’s nothing to do in Kansas, Penner and Rowe have 452 pages that support the contrary with “The Kansas Guidebook 2 for Explorers.”

Learn more about their journey (the first guidebook came out in 2005) and look for inspiration in your own corner of the state with their midday presentation “Exploring the Nooks and Crannies of Kansas” at noon Nov. 28 at the Tonganoxie Community Historic Site, 201 W. Washington Street.

There is no charge to attend the program and the event will include a light lunch. Nov. 28. A Lunch will be served at the barn museum on the TCHS campus. Tonganoxie Business Association, Tonganoxie Community Historical Society and Southern Leavenworth County Leadership Development are sponsoring the event.

“We will take the audience on a fun picture journey throughout the state sharing road trip ideas and telling stories about our adventures,” Penner said. “From restaurant suggestions to art, architecture, history, geography and more, we’ll give you a sampling of what to see in Kansas and share tips on how to explore.“

After the program, the co-authors will sign and sell the Kansas Guidebook 2 for explorers at the museum. The 480-page, coil-bound book is chock full of information that can be used to plan Kansas road trips. Along with 4,500 entries that provide descriptions, directions, hours, and contact information, there are more than 1,600 color pictures.

“Many people will be interested in the 843 restaurants, cafes, drive-in’s, and soda fountains,” Rowe said.

The book is designed to help achieve the Foundation mission to preserve and sustain rural culture.

“Though the book reads like a travel guide, it’s intended to help people get to know the state and learn about towns of every size,” Penner said.

Among the diverse entries, guidebook users will find historic bridges, beautiful statues, specialty shops, quirky sites, little known points-of-interest, cemetery finds, bike trails and backroad scenic drives statewide.

“There really is something for everyone whether you are looking for outdoor sites or ways to get to know a town,” Rowe said.

Find more information at kansassampler.org.