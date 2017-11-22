Tonganoxie High teams are ready for a new season.

Tongie Late Night 2017 took place Monday at the THS gymnasium.

The winter sports kickoff event gave coaches a chance to showcase boys and girls basketball, wrestling and power lifting.

The wrestling mats were rolled out for some exhibition matches, while both boys and girls basketball teams scrimmaged. In addition, power lifters were recognized and students took on faculty members in another scrimmage for the second annual Tongie Late Night. The students defeated the faculty members, 30-28.

The THS drum line, Chieftain Stars and THS cheerleaders all performed, while organizers provided entertainment in between some of the scrimmages and other activities.

Proceeds from Monday’s gate receipts will go toward purchasing Christmas gifts for children at University of Kansas Hospital. The goal this year is to raise $1,000.

Winter practice started Nov. 13 for Kansas high school winter sports teams.

Tonganoxie High winter teams gets their seasons started Dec. 8. Tonganoxie High boys and girls teams open the season on the road at Ottawa, while the wrestling team has a much longer road trip.

The Chieftains will compete in a tournament in Colby.